Goldie Hawn gushes over son Oliver Hudson and granddaughter in rare photo The Oscar winner is a doting grandmom

There is nothing Goldie Hawn enjoys more than getting the chance to fawn over her grandkids, whether they're her daughter Kate Hudson's or from sons Oliver Hudson or Wyatt Russell.

The actress got the chance to adore her young nine-year-old granddaughter Rio through a photograph that clearly affected dad Oliver deeply.

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn's grandchildren

The Nashville star posted the lovely capture of himself lying in bed with his daughter, adoringly looking at her while she munched on a pack of chips.

"The old pics that pop up on my phone are killers.. a solid mix of joy and pure devastation…," he admitted in his caption, and his family were just as much in awe of how time had passed.

Goldie left a like on the photo and a comment reading: "Precious moments," with a heart emoji, as did his sister Kate, a mom-of-three herself.

A fan commented: "Those kinds of photos are the reason we had baby #3! Couldn't bear that it was over," with another saying: "I hear you. Beautifully said."

Oliver couldn't believe the passage of time after seeing a photo of his daughter

A third also reminisced: "I’m right there with you! It goes way too fast," with a fourth writing: "'Solid mix of joy and pure devastation.' Perfectly said. And pure love."

Oliver's children with wife Erinn Bartlett are all grown up, with the latter recently taking to Instagram to share a glimpse from their latest family vacation.

The Hudson-Bartlett bunch went on vacation with the actress' side of the family, and had a "magical" time enjoying Cape Cod's sunny beaches.

Plus, with each picture that showed the three children smiling ear to ear and proved how fast they are growing up, naturally fans were divided on who they are growing up to look like more.

The family-of-five took a fun trip to Cape Cod

Many couldn't help but note how big the children look, and just who they look like, writing: "The kids are growing up so fast," and: "Awww your mini-me!" about Rio, plus an endearing: "These kids lucked out in the parent department across the board."

