Serena Williams discusses changing routines with husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia

Serena Williams is one of the busiest celebrities around, and she's certainly one of the busiest athletes in the game, and she recently shared some insight into the madness.

Speaking with People, the tennis star talked about her hectic schedule revolving around training for games, managing her own venture capital firm, and tending to daughter Olympia, four.

"Now when I prepare for a tournament, I practice in the morning, I take VC calls in the afternoon and then I spend time with Olympia, and that didn't happen five years ago," she explained.

"It's totally different. I can't imagine having this conversation with you a little while ago and saying that this is what my life looks like."

She discussed how her "second career" in investing has allowed her to instill different values in her daughter, saying: "I am a huge proponent of financial independence and education, and accessibility.

The tennis star has branched out through Serena Ventures

"So those things are really important for me to teach my daughter and also important for me to raise awareness."

Serena and husband Alexis Ohanian prioritize their daughter above all, and even featured a nod to her in her latest commercial for Cash App, who she partnered with as part of her Serena Ventures firm.

"I want to use my platform to raise awareness around the opportunities money management tools like Cash App have to offer, so working together was a no-brainer," she explained in a press release.

In the commercial, after coming home from a long day of work, she tended to the house and even left a stuffed animal in her daughter's room while she slept, showing how she was able to balance her roles.

Serena and Alexis love spending time with their daughter

Olympia, for her part, has been incredibly supportive of her mom, even flying to London with her as she made her Wimbledon comeback in July.

