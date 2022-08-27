GMA's Lara Spencer's luxury foyer in her Connecticut home looks like a five star hotel What a welcome!

Lara Spencer's beautiful luxury home in Connecticut may give you a little interior decor envy - and her spacious and stunningly-designed foyer looks like it would fit in perfectly to any five star hotel!

The GMA star has shared a few photos of the gorgeous space, whilst giving fans a peek at her beloved dog, Riva, who likes to lie by the front door - often waiting for her son, Duff, to come home. Of course the pictures of the pooch are adorable, but there's no doubt that her incredible home stole the show.

In one photoe, the sizeable Golden Retriever was dwarfed by the splendid entryway, complete with fabulous hanging lights and an oversized rug which partially covered the hardwood floors.

WATCH: Lara Spencer's sofa insider her home never ends

There wasn't a pair of shoes in sight and nothing looked out of place. Lara kept it simple with a modern-looking table and ornaments which were placed beneath a big, black mirror.

She captioned the image: "Waiting by the door for Duff to get home from college for the weekend...(me too). But for her fans, it was all about her home.

"Beautiful entryway," wrote one, while a second added: "Beautiful foyer, beautiful pup," and others said: "You have a beautiful home."

Lara's home is beautiful

Another time, Lara gave fans a peek from a slightly different angle. The image revealed Lara's grand staircase, with a lush runner down its steps and chic crown-molding on the walls attached to it. The most striking feature, however, was the star's adorable pet dog waiting for her, perfectly poised, at the stairs' break.

The news anchor shared the sweet snap to both her Instagram stories and feed, writing: "Two works of art," referring to the modern sculpture at the bottom of the staircase.

Lara's amazing foyer from a different angle

Lara shares her home with her husband, Richard McVey, and her daughter, Katherine, while her son, Duff is away at college. As if the house isn't perfect enough, it also has a stunning guest house which she renovated with some very frugal findings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lara explained: "Since it was during quarantine, I had to get very creative with my existing finds from flea markets and thrift stores along the way."

Her dog Riva makes the perfect show-home model

She loves finding a hidden gem for her home and made a name for herself with her hit show Flea Market Flip.

While it's no longer running, she has another show - in addition to her GMA hosting gig - called, Everything But the House.

The show premiered in March 2021 and became a hit with viewers who love watching Lara find treasures in other people's homes.



