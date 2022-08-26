James Middleton's beloved dog welcomes eight puppies

James Middleton has shared the wonderful news that his dog Mabel has given birth to eight healthy puppies.

MORE: James Middleton's wife Alizée wows at Wimbledon in figure-flattering jumpsuit

The brother of the Duchess of Cambridge took to social media to share that Mabel, a golden retriever, is "the most amazing mother" and that seven of the puppies have already found "wonderful homes".

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Middleton shares heartwarming video of puppies

The reel showed Mabel at her ultrasound appointments and giving birth to the puppies, as well as video of the newborns learning to walk and cuddling with each other.

"Mabel's golden bundles of joy," James captioned the post, revealing the news "to celebrate International dogs day".

MORE: 16 sweet photos of Michael Middleton with Kate, Pippa and James

"A few weeks ago Mabel gave birth to 8 healthy puppies. She passed all of her breed health screening tests with flying colours and has been the most amazing mother," he added.

"There are some wonderful homes waiting for the pups + some very exciting news for one which I look forward to sharing soon."

James shared this reel with followers

James, who has always been open about how he overcame his battle with depression, is a great lover of the outdoors and in particular, taking his six dogs for walkies.

Speaking to HELLO! for our Mental Health Digital Issue guest-edited by Scarlett Moffatt, earlier in 2022, James said: "I also enjoy taking my six dogs for walks. It's lovely when people are interested in my dogs. They stop and say, 'Please can we say hi to them?' Before we know it, we're chatting."

James has six pups including Mabel, and is the ambassador for Goodwoof, a festival dedicated to dogs which takes place at Goodwood Kennels in West Sussex annually.

James and Mabel attend the launch of the George Charitable Dogs Committee

"If you don't have a dog, maybe you could volunteer at a local shelter,' he continued.

"Most charities need volunteers to help with the dogs, or to foster them. The Dogs Trust and Battersea Dogs Home both do fostering programmes – before they find their forever home they need to get used to living in a house.

"You can tell a dog your darkest thoughts and trust them because they won't tell anyone else. To put your emotions into words to your dog is a release."