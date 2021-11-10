James Middleton wins award and has someone special to thank Kate Middleton's brother paid heartfelt tribute

James Middleton shared some wonderful news with his followers on social media on Wednesday afternoon, as he celebrated a special honour, and shared just how much it meant to him.

Kate Middleton's brother took to Instagram, where he posted a black-and-white photo of himself alongside one of his much-loved dogs.

The star was kneeling for the picture, and holding a certificate and an award, which his dog was inspecting.

James captioned the sweet image: "From dog dad to award-winning dog dad… "My dogs are, I think, completely unaware of their gift to me, but every day I want to tell them how deeply I appreciate the power of their unconditional love and companionship, so I have made it my mission to give back to them, and to be recognised for that is wonderful [heart emoji]."

The 34-year-old went on: "I am so grateful and humbled to have been the recipient of Pet Industry Federation's 'Pet Professional of the year' award and for Ella & Co to be a finalist for Online Business of the Year 2021. #petindustryfederation #petawards #awardwinning #petindustry."

James' followers were clearly delighted at the lovely news, and one commented: "Congratulations James, so happy for you."

James posted the sweetest tribute to social media

Others sweetly responded: "The best. Congratulations!! So well deserved," and: "As the proud owner of a Cocker spaniel, the love a dog gives is something which cannot be matched or quantified.

"It is truly the greatest gift and warms your heart immeasurably. This is amazing what you've achieved."

The entrepreneur is back on social media following a break after his marriage to Alizée Thevenet in September.

James and Alizée tied the knot in September

Announcing his return earlier in the month, the youngest Middleton sibling wrote: "I've been so immersed in embracing & enjoying the first few months of being with my new wife...

"I've realised I have unintentionally taken a social detox… which I suppose is no bad thing… BUT we are back - hope you don't mind."

