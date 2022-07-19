James Middleton's wife Alizee Thevenet returns to social media to share hilarious video The 32-year-old impressed fans with the clip

James Middleton regularly shares life updates with his fans on Instagram – mostly involving his dogs - but his wife Alizee Thevenet is much more private.

MORE: James Middleton's wife Alizée wows at Wimbledon in figure-flattering jumpsuit

On Monday, however, a year after her last post on the social media site, Alizee returned to her Instagram, which has nearly 20,000 followers but is now set to private, to share the most adorable video – and fans were seriously impressed.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton says the sweetest thing about Prince William

The clip shows a chicken calmly sitting on top of an empty bottle of Rosé wine. "A well-covered brood," Alizee captioned the video.

MORE: 16 sweet photos of Michael Middleton with Kate, Pippa and James

SHOP: Where to shop the royals' favourite espadrilles: from Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle

In the clip, an idyllic garden featuring big trees and flowers can be spotted behind the chicken. The table that the bottle and chicken are resting on is decorated with a large wicker basket filled with flower pots.

The couple will celebrate their first wedding anniversary in September

Friends and fans were quick to react to the post, most posting laughing emojis. "She doesn't seem to know what they've done with a rooster and wine," joked one, whilst a second added: "Incredible! Perched up just like that!"

Alizee's video follows James' post at the weekend, which saw him and his dogs counting butterflies.

"Today we counted butterflies. Counting butterflies can be described as taking the pulse of nature. Butterflies are vital parts of the ecosystem as both pollinators and components of the food chain. However, they are under threat. Numbers of butterflies and moths in the UK have decreased significantly," he wrote, before adding: "Visit @savebutterflies for more information and how to take part."

The couple were recently pictured together at Wimbledon

The Middletons are celebrating the recent birth of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' third child.

The couple welcomed a daughter back in June according to PEOPLE, just weeks after debuting her baby bump at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace.

Pippa and James are yet to confirm the news, nor have they revealed the baby's name.