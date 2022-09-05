Eva Mendes shares incredibly rare family photo after surprising summer with her children The actress is a proud mom of two

Eva Mendes might be a Hollywood star – but when it comes to her family, she remains very low key.

The 48-year-old shares two children – daughters Esmeralda and Amada – with partner Ryan Gosling, but very rarely shares photos of her loved ones on social media.

WATCH: Eva Mendes' daughter takes photos of famous mum

Eva made an exception on Sunday, however, as she posed for a snapshot with her beloved mom, Eva Perez Suarez.

The sweet photo shows Eva standing next to her mother and looking down at the camera with Eva appearing to be mid-sentence as she poses in a pair of Ray Bans.

"Hanging with the coolest of the cools… My hero. Mi Mami Evita," Eva captioned her post.

Eva shared the sweet family photo with her fans

It comes after Eva revealed her surprising summer holiday plans with her two children. At the start of July, she told Access: "You know what, for this summer, I want to bring boredom back."

Explaining her point, she added: "The summers that I loved as a kid, and what I remember, [were when I] was doing nothing, right?

The star shares two daughters with Ryan Gosling

"I grew up in LA, so we'd just be bored, and then the heat," she continued, much to the amusement of the studio audience.

She later shared the clip on her Instagram page, with the caption: "My summer plans for my kids? I'm bringing boredom back! I'll let you know how it goes…"

Eva occasionally shares a glimpse of family life

Her fans were fully in agreement with the sentiment, with one writing: "I understood 1000% Let's lay on the itchy grass and explore our minds. " A second added: "Yep! Bored and the heat! Yes, the world is so busy and so much going on! Bring back boredom!"

A third also wrote: "I grew up in the Caribbean and my summers were like that too! Had the most fun inventing my own games and playing with my cousins. They were the best days for sure."

