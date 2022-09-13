Eva Mendes shares sweet selfie with mom as she gives family update The star shares two children with Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling keep their family firmly out of the spotlight earlier this year the mom-of-two made a heartbreaking reveal.

During a rare interview on Today with Hoda and Jenna, the actress teared up as host, Hoda Kotb, wished Eva's mom, Eva Pere Suarez, a Happy Mother's Day.

The Hitch star responded with an emotional message as she said: "She's not doing too well right now, so, means a lot to me," she said. "She's a survivor in every way, so thank you."

During the interview in May, Hoda embraced Eva and asked if she was ok during the unexpected moment. While Eva did not elaborate on what was wrong with her mom, fans were delighted by her recent Instagram post featuring her beloved mother.

The photo showed the mother-daughter duo looked radiant and happy as the basked in the sunshine. Eva captioned the photo: "Hanging with the coolest of the cools. My hero. Mi Mami Evita."

Her followers quickly rushed to send their love and wrote: "Mother/daughter time is the best," and, "cherish every moment together". Others said they were thrilled to see her looking healthy and there were strings of heart emojis.

Eva's fans were delighted to see her mom doing well

Ryan also made an uplifting comment about his mother-in-law recently when he said, if he could only eat one thing for the rest of his life, it would be Eva's mother’s arroz con leche, a rice pudding. "It’s like an angel is crying on your tongue," he confessed.

The Hollywood couple have two children together, Esmeralda Amada Gosling, eight, and Amada Lee Gosling, six.

Talking about having children in her forties, she said: "Something really crazy happened. I met Ryan Gosling, I fell in love with Ryan Gosling, and then I was like 'Oh right. I want your babies.'"

Eva and Ryan met while filming a movie together

She continued: "But really consciously I did want to wait until I was a bit older. I just didn't feel... really it wasn't until I met Ryan and fell in love.

"But also as a woman, I just wasn't ready. It's such a personal choice for a woman, obviously. Then you run the risk of... you're always running a risk.

When I was pregnant there was always something to worry about. But thankfully I had really healthy pregnancies and I was happy I waited."

Eva is very close to her beloved mother

While Eva is incredibly happy with her family, she has previously spoken about her own childhood and how hard her mother had to work as a single parent.

"I cannot believe that by the time my mother was 24, she had three kids under the age of four," she told Violet Grey in 2014. "She was in Cuba and totally alone. So when it's the wee hours of the night and I'm feeling a bit insane, I think about her and realize that I have no right to complain about anything."

