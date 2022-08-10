Ryan Gosling shares divisive conversation he had with his daughters about Barbie movie The actor shares his two children with wife Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling has given a glimpse into life as a dad, and it appears he has two vocal little girls on his hands.

The star and Eva Mendes are proud parents to Amada Lee, six, and Esmeralda Amada, seven, and he recently had an interesting conversation with the pair.

MORE: Eva Mendes' latest beachwear is simply sensational

When discussing his new role as Ken in the Barbie movie, Ryan's daughters had a surprising comeback.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eva Mendes' daughter takes photos of her famous mom

In an interview with Heat magazine, the dad-of-two said: "They can't for the life them understand why I want to play Ken because nobody plays with Ken!"

But that only made him want to play the part even more: "That's why we must tell his story," he said.

Ryan also revealed how his daughters influenced his involvement in another movie, The Gray Man.

MORE: Eva Mendes has surprising reaction to Ryan Gosling's Ken transformation

MORE: Eva Mendes sparks emotional response as she remembers her 'first love'

He adorably admitted: "I'm like a dad first, and part of the reason for doing the film was this opportunity for us to go to these interesting places and be there with my kids."

Ryan and Eva's children had questions about their careers

Ryan added that his kids haven't necessarily seen their dad's acting, his upcoming portrayal of Ken is a way for him to introduce that side to them. He said: "[It's] not necessarily like I'm making it for them, but it's the first time I think they kind of are understanding [it]."

MORE: Eva Mendes shares 'emotional' insight into life with children and husband Ryan Gosling

MORE: Eva Mendes shares difficult family news during tearful interview

Eva has also shared insight into her family life and admitted that she wants to add some "boredom" to her kids' summer plans. "You know what, for this summer, I want to bring boredom back," she told Access.

Ryan is playing the role of Ken in the Barbie movie

"The summers that I loved as a kid, and what I remember, [were when I] was doing nothing, right? I grew up in LA, so we'd just be bored, and then the heat," she continued, adding that the boredom would make her "miss" being in school.

Sharing a clip of the interview on Instagram, Eva wrote: "My summer plans for my kids? I'm bringing boredom back! I'll let you know how it goes…."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.