Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis celebrates Giovanni Pernice's latest milestone after recent heartache

Rose Ayling-Ellis has expressed her delight following her Strictly Come Dancing partner Giovanni Pernice's latest achievement.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the professional dancer - who turned 32 earlier this week - revealed he is now officially learning how to do British Sign Language (BSL).

"Today I'm learning a new routine, can you guess what it is?" he told his fans, adding: "I'm learning some BSL. A journey I started last year after being partnered with Rose, who is now a close friend. But I've got something juicy to tell you all and you are going to love this."

The video then cuts to show Giovanni speaking solely in BSL. He adds: "Do you kind of feel like you've missed out? This is how deaf people often feel in everyday conversation.

"But new research from Cadbury Fingers and the National Deaf Children's Society showed that 39% of us are interested in learning BSL. If the right help is available, learning even a little bit of language can make a big difference… So if you're like me, give it a go."

Upon seeing the news, Rose - who became the first deaf person to win Strictly last year - was quick to applaud Giovanni by adding several hands-up emojis.

The pair lifted the Glitterball trophy last year

She later took to her Instagram Stories to explain: "Credit goes to @gjlilley for teaching @giovannipernice BSL. Gavin Lilley is a comedian and he is one to watch."

Last week, it was revealed that Rose and her partner of almost a decade, Sam Arnold, had called time on their relationship. Although the EastEnders actress has yet to speak out publicly on the news, it's been reported that the couple - who were together for seven years - grew apart in recent times.

Rose had kept her relationship with Sam predominantly out of the spotlight but, from time to time, shared little updates about him with fans on social media.

Sam was pictured with Rose and Giovanni during a fun dinner date in celebration of the actress' 27th birthday last year. In a photo shared by Giovanni, the trio were beaming before tucking into an amazing spread of sweet treats. "Still smiling and thinking about this little plate of dessert," remarked Giovanni.

