Rose Ayling-Ellis looks 'besotted' in new photos as Giovanni Pernice prepares for Strictly The EastEnders actress lifted the glitterball trophy in December

Rose Ayling-Ellis is enjoying some time with her loved ones, having travelled back home to be with her family during the summer.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday, the Strictly Come Dancing star - who made history on the BBC show last year – shared two adorable pictures with a puppy, and the actress looked utterly besotted!

"Cutest dog ever," she remarked, later adding: "I can't get over him [heart eyes emoji]."

The heartwarming post comes as her dance partner Giovanni Pernice prepares to meet his new celebrity partner for the upcoming series of Strictly.

The professional dancer has been sharing updates and a behind-the-scenes image from dance rehearsals with fellow pros - including newcomer Lauren Oakley.

Rose and Giovanni have become hugely popular since being crowned winners of the 2021 series. They captured the nation's hearts when they performed a moving Couple's Choice to Zara Larsson's song Symphony, which left the audience and viewers at home in tears.

The duo paid respect and raised awareness for the deaf community when the music cut as they continued to dance in silence.

When their work together came to an end, Rose paid an emotional tribute to her dance partner. "Six months ago, I didn't have a clue what I signed up for and to be honest I was terrified," she said. "Now, I know for sure that it was the best decision I have ever made, what a crazy ride and life-changing experience it has been.

"@giovannipernice, I am so grateful that you were part of my Strictly journey. Thank you for telling my story and showing everyone who I am. Our friendship is so special and lasting for sure. Thank you to everyone who supported us, it has blown me away, you are the reason we got this far and made such an impact not just from dancing."

She added: "Now I am home, in my safe space with some calmness after the whirlwind that was Strictly. I feel myself heading off to new adventures and I can't wait to see what happens next. But I will never forget everything that Strictly has given me. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

