Rose Ayling-Ellis has put her recent heartache to one side to wish her Strictly Come Dancing dance partner, Giovanni Pernice, a happy birthday.

MORE: Rose Ayling-Ellis looks 'besotted' in new photos as Giovanni Pernice prepares for Strictly

The professional dancer, who turned 32 on Monday, received a heartwarming message from the EastEnders star, with whom he lifted the glitterball trophy last year.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis pens heartwarming message to Giovanni Pernice

Sharing a funny behind-the-scenes video of the pair dancing to Queen's Don't Stop Me Now, Rose wrote on Instagram Stories: "Happy birthday to you @giovannipernice. (One of my favourite videos of us! [laughing face emoji]… I wanna make a supersonic man outta you."

READ: Giovanni Pernice's deep connection and protectiveness over Rose Ayling-Ellis explained

SEE: Rose Ayling-Ellis unveils stunning look as Giovanni Pernice prepares to meet new Strictly partner

Giovanni took to his own page to share a photo of himself, and said: "'Today is the oldest you have been, and the youngest you will ever be.' Happy bday to me ! (only 32)." In response, Rose stated: "Lovely photo! Happy Birthday Gio!"

Last week it was revealed that Rose and her partner of almost a decade, Sam Arnold, had called time on their relationship. Although the EastEnders actress has yet to speak out publicly on the news, it's been reported that the couple – who were together for seven years - grew apart in recent times.

The pair lifted the Glitterball trophy last year

Rose had kept her relationship with Sam predominantly out of the spotlight but, from time to time, shared little updates about him with fans on social media.

MORE: Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis shares intimate glimpse inside Barcelona getaway

Sam was pictured with Rose and Giovanni during a fun dinner date in celebration of the actress' 27th birthday last year. In a photo shared by Giovanni, the trio were beaming before tucking into an amazing spread of sweet treats. "Still smiling and thinking about this little plate of dessert," remarked Giovanni.

Sam was also in the audience when Rose and Giovanni lifted the glitterball as winners of the show.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.