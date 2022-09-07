Sharon Stone steps out with much younger man for PDA-packed date The actress is a mother-of-three

Sharon Stone stepped out with a much younger man in Los Angeles last week.

MORE: Sharon Stone talks Botox and reveals surprising reason she got dumped by younger boyfriend

According to celebrity sightings publication Deux Moi, the Basic Instinct actress enjoyed a PDA-packed date with a mystery man thought to be in his 20s or early 30s.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sharon Stone gives sneak peek into Italian vacation

The 64-year-old star was spotted outside west Hollywood's Mediterranean restaurant Soulmate, where she was joined by a young gentleman. In a sweet display of affection, the mystery man reportedly spun Sharon around before gently kissing her.

MORE: Sharon Stone is a vision is stylish bikini selfie - but she has one complaint

MORE: Sharon Stone dons a swimsuit for fun day in the pool

This isn't the first time the film star has been linked to a much younger man. Last year, the icon enjoyed a relationship with burgeoning rapper RMR, 26.

According to Page Six, the loved-up duo enjoyed a slew of dates at celeb hot spots, including Delilah and The Highlight Room.

The star was previously linked to rapper RMR

And back in 2012, the Casino star dated Argentine model Martin Mica, who was 27 at the time. Sharon reportedly called it quits after eight months when she admitted they had nothing in common and instead wanted to focus on raising her children.

Sharon - who has three sons, Roan, 22, Laird, 17, and Quinn, 16 - was previously married to journalist and editor Phil Bronstein. Owing to 'irreconcilable differences' the couple officially divorced in 2004.

The duo tied the knot in 1998

Sharon's affectionate date comes after she opened up about her previous relationship woes. In a new interview with Vogue Arabia, the star explained how a prior younger boyfriend asked if she used Botox, at which point she quipped: "It would probably be really good for your ego and mine if I did."

Sharon has been embracing her age

"I saw him one more time after that and then he wasn't interested in seeing me anymore," she told the magazine. "If you don’t see me for more than that, you’ll please find your way to the exit."

Speaking candidly, Sharon revealed how she stopped getting Botox and fillers in the early 1990s after she had a stroke and a nine-day brain haemorrhage in 2001. What was once a "cute luxury" became "some kind of massive, painful neurological need," she said.

Read more HELLO! US stories here