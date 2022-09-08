Here are the contestants for Dancing with the Stars season 31 The show will premiere on Disney plus

Dancing with the Stars is finally gearing up for the big release of season 31, the first of the show to air on Disney plus away from their usual ABC home.

After two contestants were revealed via several sources earlier in August and officially confirmed yesterday, those being social media influencers Charli and Heidi D'Amelio, the rest of the celebrities have finally been revealed.

The announcement was made, as is tradition, on Good Morning America, and here are the cast members making up the star-studded season:

Charli and Heidi D'Amelio

As was previously revealed, the two TikTok and now TV stars will be the first mother-daughter duo to compete on the show. Charli will be paired with pro Mark Ballas while Heidi will dance with Artem Chigvintsev.

Selma Blair

The Cruel Intentions star is still hot on the recent release of her tell-all memoir, Mean Baby, and will make her presence on the dancefloor known alongside Sasha Farber.

Sam Champion

The beloved Good Morning America weatherman is following on the heels of Ginger Zee as the second meteorologist from the ABC News team to compete for the Mirrorball. He will dance with Cheryl Burke.

Shangela

The fan-favorite RuPaul's Drag Race contestant has established a reputation as a fierce performer and has since made a turn in Lady Gaga's A Star is Born and is now one of the stars of HBO Max's We're Here. Shangela will be paired up with Gleb Savchenko.

Jordin Sparks

The winner of American Idol season six and prominent musician is here to showcase her abilities as a triple threat, beyond the screen, records, and stage. She will dance alongside Brandon Armstrong.

Here's your cast for Dancing with the Stars season 31!

Jason Lewis

Best known for his role as Smith on Sex and the City, Jason's ballroom debut is sure to be a splashy one as he dances with comeback pro Peta Murgatroyd.

Trevor Donovan

The TV star, best known for his roles in 90210 and Melissa and Joey, is another one of the heartthrobs on this season and will compete with Emma Slater.

Wayne Brady

The legendary comedian, made famous by his work on Whose Line Is It Anyway? and the current host of Let's Make A Deal, will bring his charisma to the dancefloor with Witney Carson.

Joseph Baena

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son, an aspiring actor and fitness junkie himself, is hoping to make his star shine on the new season alongside the previous season's winning pro, Daniella Karagach.

Shangela is bringing their own level of experience to the season

Teresa Giudice

One of the most iconic contestants on The Real Housewives of New Jersey is looking to bring more iconic moments to the table alongside Pasha Kovalev.

Gabby Windey

One of the history-making co-leads on the 19th season of The Bachelorette, will Gabby secure her own rose in the form of the Mirrorball this time around? She will compete with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Daniel Durant

A TV and Broadway star, the deaf actor became a familiar face to many last year with his stirring performance in the Best Picture Oscar-winning CODA and will dance with Britt Stewart.

Jessie James Decker

An entrepreneur, fashion designer, and reality TV star, best known for the reality show Eric and Jessie chronicling her life with NFL husband Eric Decker, will dance with Alan Bersten.

Charli and Heidi were the first celebrity contestants revealed

Vinny Guadagnino

One of MTV's most recognizable faces for his appearances in The Jersey Shore franchise, Vinny will bring the personality to the competition and is paired up with Koko Iwasaki, this year's newest pro.

Cheryl Ladd

Having been asked to do the show several times before, the iconic Charlie's Angels star is finally giving the ballroom a shot and will be paired up with Louis Van Amstel.

