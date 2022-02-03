Sam Champion stops viewers in their tracks with remarkable revelation about time with GMA Sam was inundated with comments of support following the heartwarming video

Sam Champion is getting real nostalgic, and making his fans seriously reminisce over his time as an ABC weatherman.

The Good Morning America star left fans in total disbelief with his latest Instagram post, where he commemorated a huge milestone. Sam announced that this February marks 34 years since first joining ABC, and 33 since being a part of the GMA crew.

Sam was inundated with support and congratulations from fans and co-workers alike, commending him for his impressive dedication and his beloved personality that has delighted fans for over three decades.

WATCH: Sam endures snowy walk to work

The anchor took to Instagram to share a nostalgic video montage highlighting memorable moments of his lengthy career, and it featured a retro aesthetic as well as Sam's evolving looks. Longtime fans were immediately taken back to the days when Sam sported quirky 80's style ties and even a mustache, and they were quick to comment that they truly remembered it all.

The star celebrated a major milestone with fun archival footage

"I remember when you first started. I was 29 years old. I'm so happy I still get to see you every morning," one fan commented while another noted Sam's old look, saying: "The mustache era was amazing!!!" Sam's comments were flooded with love from fans expressing how much he meant to them, writing things like: "You are the best in the business! That wonderful laugh, your infectious smile, I can't believe it's been 34 years!!!!"

Sam teased that there was a lot more fun archival footage to be shared during his celebratory month in his caption, where he also wrote: "From the open of my first show, I never really had a plan… just go where my heart leads me and do what seemed fun."

Sam with fellow GMA stars Lara Spencer and Robin Roberts

Other fellow television hosts also expressed support for Sam's career. News Nation's Adrienne Bankert wrote: "You're great at what you do!" while ABC's Ginger Zee said: "Love these archives!" and Extra's TomDidario heartwarmingly commented: "How lucky the world has been to have you in their lives."

