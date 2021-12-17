Hannah Hargrave
Good Morning America's Sam Champion and husband Rubem Robierb shared joyous family photos as they celebrated exciting baby news
Sam Champion and his husband Rubem Robierb looked over the moon as they welcomed a new family member on Friday.
The Good Morning America host shared photos on social media cradling a newborn baby and they were thrilled.
Sam, 60, captioned the post: "Welcome home Gabriela #Gaby #1stchristmas
#andjustlikethat Olivia has a sister."
Fans rushed to congratulate them but Sam was forced to clarify that the baby wasn't theirs.
When asked if they had become parents, Sam wrote: "Lol. Not yet. We are proud uncles."
Nevertheless his social media followers bombarded them with well-wishes and said what a blessing the baby was.
Sam and Rubem are proud uncles
Sam and Rubem married in 2012 in an intimate ceremony in their Manhattan apartment. They then had a larger wedding in Miami on New Year's Eve.
At the time Sam told People: "I'm looking forward to spending every day of the rest of my life with a guy who just makes me a better person to be around him."
Sam and Rubem have been married since 2012
They live in a swanky New York City apartment, and Sam often delights fans with a glimpse of their impressive rooftop garden.
The spacious environment features a sitting area and plenty of flower arrangements and potted plants – which is where the weather presenter loves to get his hands dirty.
