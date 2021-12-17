Sam Champion and husband celebrate wonderful family news just in time for the holidays This is so sweet

Sam Champion and his husband Rubem Robierb looked over the moon as they welcomed a new family member on Friday.

The Good Morning America host shared photos on social media cradling a newborn baby and they were thrilled.

MORE: Sam Champion reveals incredible health update

Sam, 60, captioned the post: "Welcome home Gabriela #Gaby #1stchristmas

#andjustlikethat Olivia has a sister."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sam Champion enjoys snowy walk to work

Fans rushed to congratulate them but Sam was forced to clarify that the baby wasn't theirs.

When asked if they had become parents, Sam wrote: "Lol. Not yet. We are proud uncles."

MORE: GMA's Robin Roberts gets co-stars talking as she reveals negative aspect of living situation

SEE: Sam Champion turns heads with shirtless workout photo

Nevertheless his social media followers bombarded them with well-wishes and said what a blessing the baby was.

Sam and Rubem are proud uncles

Sam and Rubem married in 2012 in an intimate ceremony in their Manhattan apartment. They then had a larger wedding in Miami on New Year's Eve.

READ: Sam Champion shares new look at his incredible rooftop garden in NY

RELATED: GMA's Michael Strahan reveals 'intimidating' experience during start of TV career

At the time Sam told People: "I'm looking forward to spending every day of the rest of my life with a guy who just makes me a better person to be around him."

Sam and Rubem have been married since 2012

They live in a swanky New York City apartment, and Sam often delights fans with a glimpse of their impressive rooftop garden.

The spacious environment features a sitting area and plenty of flower arrangements and potted plants – which is where the weather presenter loves to get his hands dirty.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.