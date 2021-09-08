Ginger Zee has best reaction to latest DWTS contestant as new line-up is announced The GMA star was a contestant on the dance show in 2016

The latest Dancing with the Stars line-up was announced on Wednesday's Good Morning America – and there are some big names in the mix!

One person, in particular, caught the eye of co-host Ginger Zee, though, who was delighted when Peloton fitness trainer Cody Rigsby was announced.

As Robin Roberts and Lara Spencer announced the line-up from Disneyland, Florida, Ginger held the reigns in the studio back in New York.

Cutting to the studio following the announcement, Robin told her co-host: "We're thinking of you, Ging!" to which the mom-of-two replied: "Thank you Robin! Tell everybody I said hello! And after I heard Cody Rigsby from Peloton [was on], it's a wrap for me. I think it's won, I gotta say. Can't wait to hear more from him!"

On Instagram Cody was a hit with fans too, with many predicting that he would win the series – before it's even started! "

GMA's Ginger Zee was thrilled he hear Cody Rigsby was in the new DWTS line-up

Cody is going to win, I'm calling for it," one wrote, while another commented: "Team Cody all the way." A third added: "Yes Cody! I'm so excited for this season!"

Cody is joining Spice Girl Mel C, The Bachelor star Matt James, Jojo Siwa, The Miz, Suni Lee Olivia Jade, Melora Hardin, Iman Shumpert, Amanda Kloots, Martin Kove, Christine Chiu, Jimmie Allen, Kenya Moore and Brian Austin Green.

Ginger finished DWTS in third place in 2016

Ginger is no stranger to DWTS herself, having finished third place in the 2016 series. It was a tense end to the series for the GMA meteorologist, who injured her pelvis just before the finale.

The star - who had just welcomed her son Adrian - was partnered with professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, but triumphantly competed until the very end.

Ginger with her husband Ben Aaron

At the time, Ginger was praised by judge Bruno Tonioli, who told her: "You've been transformed from a weather girl to a true leading lady."

She said that she was grateful for the experience, and wanted to show viewers at home that you can be a "science nerd" who dances.

