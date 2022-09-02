GMA's Sam Champion and husband describe 'best day ever' as they rescue baby turtle The couple have been married since 2012

Sam Champion has been taking a break from his weatherman duties on Good Morning America to enjoy some quality time with his husband, Rubem Robierb - and they just had the best day ever!

While soaking up the sun during an idyllic vacation together, Sam took to Instagram with an adorable 'baby' update.

The couple stumbled upon a sea creature which was in trouble and their rescue attempts left them giddy with joy.

Sam posted details of their exciting morning when he posted a video on Instagram. In the clip, the tiny sea turtle was taken to the water's edge to be saved.

Sam captioned the moment: "The most amazing/ beautiful morning! Rubem saw a baby #seaturtle struggling.. going the wrong way!! We grabbed him/her … and rushed to the ocean!! Protecting as far out as we could from predators.

"Named it #seamore … and said 'sea ya later'. Best day ever #goSeamore #bringcoffee @oceanconservancy @nature_org @theoceancleanup @saveourseasfoundation."

Sam brought fans to tears with their sea rescue

Fans were in tears at the kind gesture and commented: "Happy tears," and, "Awww love this," while others said: "Great way to wake up. Amazing," and, "thank you..got to protect these babies".

The couple don't have any children of their own but did celebrate some baby news last Christmas.

Sam and Rubem revealed they were uncles again as their family welcomed another member.

Sam and Rubem have been enjoying a vacation together

The Good Morning America host shared photos on social media cradling a newborn and they were thrilled.

Sam, 61, captioned the post: "Welcome home Gabriela #Gaby #1stchristmas

#andjustlikethat Olivia has a sister."

Fans rushed to congratulate them but Sam was forced to clarify that the baby wasn't theirs.

When asked if they had become parents, Sam wrote: "Lol. Not yet. We are proud uncles."

