Who is David Muir's 'cool' older sister Rebecca? - All we know The World News Tonight anchor is very close to his sibling

David Muir is the first to admit that he has plenty to be thankful for - and a big part of that is his beloved family.

While the star has become a household name for delivering the news to America, his sister, Rebecca, carved a very different career path and runs a farm in Borodino, New York.

David very occasionally shares a glimpse into his life out of the spotlight and a firm fixture in it is his older sister.

The celebrated journalist has described his sibling as "beautiful" and "cool" and in his most recent Instagram post with her, fans couldn't help but notice how alike they are.

Both David and Rebecca have inherited their parents' strong good-looks and great bone structure and fans commented: "You could be twins," and, "your sister is beautiful".

The 20/20 host also has two younger step-siblings from his father's second marriage and due to his blended family, David is an uncle to a whole host of nieces and nephews, who he calls his "squad". Rebecca and her husband have three daughters and a son.

David has called his sister 'cool' and 'beautiful'

David is very close to them and had a proud uncle moment last year when he watched his niece - Rebecca's daughter - Finan Malcolm, finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also caused a stir among his fans when he shared a picture of his dashing nephew, who also looks a lot like David.

The star and his sister were born in Syracuse, New York - where he still has an unbelievable lakeside property - and grew up in Onondaga Hills.

David often pays tribute to Rebecca on her birthday

Their parents, Ronald Muir, and mother, Pat Mills, divorced when he was young, but continued to co-parent amicably.

His mom moved to Skaneateles, but despite their separation, David's parents raised their children together.

David opened up in an interview with Syracuse.com and said he remembered his mother and father driving him to the television studios where he was interning.

David's sister looks a lot like their mother too

"One of the images I won’t forget is my mother and my father driving me there on summer vacation or school breaks," he said.,

"When most kids go off to do other things, I remember just begging them to take me to that TV station. I'm sure they dreaded it. Between the two of them, they had to get me there. To this day, I'm grateful they would drive me to 980 James St."

