David Muir's rare glimpse into family milestone relived He couldn't have been more proud

David Muir usually keeps his social media presence restricted to either peeks into his stories for ABC's World News Tonight or glimpses into his own exploits.

However, making very rare appearances, beyond his beloved dog Axel, are members of his family, with a celebratory moment marked months ago causing quite the stir.

Considering his nieces and nephews, who he loves spending time with, will be returning to school soon, he is surely looking back on big celebrations with them.

The journalist took to his Instagram back in September of last year to share photographs from his niece Finan Malcolm's graduation.

The ABC News anchor revealed he was a "proud uncle" after he watched his niece finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the pandemic.

Posting several photos on Instagram of Finan's special day, David looked elated as he posed with the graduate, who was kitted out in her cap and gown.

David celebrated his niece's graduation back in September

"The graduate! Like so many, waiting more than a year for commencement. Some proud parents and a proud uncle in there. #cornell," he shared.

His followers quickly took to congratulating him and his family, with many of them even noting the resemblance between the two.

"She looks so much like you!! (Your beautiful niece) Congratulations to the graduate," one commented, with another saying: "The Muir genes are strong!"

A third wrote: "Congratulations to your niece and your family, Uncle David. You're all beautiful," with a fourth also adding: "Niece/uncle twinning is the cutest."

The journalist is close to his nieces and nephew

He has also delighted fans with a photo of his lookalike nephew, who shares his passion for vintage cars.

Due to his blended family - he has an older sister, Rebecca Muir, and two younger step-siblings from his father's second marriage - David is an uncle to a whole host of nieces and nephews, who he calls his "squad."

