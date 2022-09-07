David Muir hailed by fans and colleagues after latest Ukraine interview The ABC anchor is as dependable as it gets

David Muir is one of the most dependable anchors in primetime news, helming the most viewed show during his time slot with ABC News' World News Tonight.

Viewers often rely on him to provide updates on major breaking news and undertake some of the most daring stories.

Such was the case with his latest endeavor, as he made his way to Ukraine once again to interview president Volodymyr Zelenskyy while the country still grapples with war.

He shared outtakes from his undertaking that captured the seriousness of the assignment and how pertinent the conversation around the conflict still is.

"In Kyiv with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy - we ask about Ukraine's new counteroffensive, the growing nuclear concerns at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, about Putin, about alleged war crimes, and whether Zelenskyy sees an end to this war," David wrote.

The anchor was supported by his colleagues on ABC and Good Morning America, including Amy Robach, Ginger Zee, and Gio Benitez, among others.

David returned to Ukraine to interview president Volodymyr Zelenskyy

His friend Deborah Roberts even commented on his post: "Intriguing. Well done," while one of his followers wrote: "What an absolutely amazing interview of an absolutely sad time," and another said: "I'm looking forward to your report from Kyiv! Stay safe!"

David was also one of the first to interview the Ukrainian national hero out of the presidential office back in March a mere 12 days after the conflict began.

The beloved journalist went above and beyond to cover Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine. He was away from home for about a week, as he reported from the Ukraine-Poland border, where hundreds of thousands of refugees have been arriving as they escape the war.

The journalist's fans and colleagues hailed him for his assignment

Amid sharing the heartbreaking interview, the television journalist was inundated with support for his broadcast as people sent thoughts and prayers to Ukraine and its people through David's comment section.

