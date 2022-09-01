Beloved DWTS pros unexpectedly depart show just weeks before premiere

As its return for season 31 approaches, fans of Dancing with the Stars have learned that the new season will not be like the rest.

The hit show has experienced a major shake-up within its crew, and fans were disappointed to learn that two of its beloved pros will not be participating in the upcoming season.

Lindsay Arnold and Sharna Burgess, who have been a part of the DWTS for a whopping ten years, have announced that they are stepping away from the stage.

The two cited the same reason for their bittersweet decision, as they have decided to prioritize family time and motherhood for the time being.

Both dancers took to Instagram to share the difficult news with fans, detailing their reason for leaving and thanking fans for understanding.

Lindsay wrote: "I wanted to let you all know that I have decided not to be a part of Dancing With the Stars this season." She admitted: "This has been one of the hardest decisions to make but ultimately I have chosen what I feel is best for myself and my family."

Lindsay shared an adorable picture of her family to reveal the news

The star has an almost two-years-old daughter, Sage, with husband Sam Cusick, and explained that, especially as they try to expand their family, they couldn't make splitting their time between California and Utah work.

Still, she maintained: "None of this has anything to do with my love for the show as that will NEVER change and it also doesn't mean that this is the end for me and DWTS."

Sharna gave birth to son Zane Walker in June

Meanwhile, her co-star Sharna shared a similar statement on her instagram Stories. She said: "I have made the really hard decision to not [sic] do the season this year of Dancing With the Stars."

The dancer welcomed her first child with Brian Austin Green in June, and though she maintained that she feels strong and ready to dance, she said: "I'm a full-time breastfeeding mama… And not only that, I just am so in love with being a mom. As much as it was hard to say no to dancing, I have this family and this newborn at home that I may never get these moments back."

