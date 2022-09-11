Rose Ayling-Ellis posts cryptic message as she flies to Italy with Giovanni The star is in Italy

Rose Ayling-Ellis posted a cryptic message on social media ahead of jetting off to Italy to meet Giovanni Pernice and his family in Italy.

MORE: Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis celebrates Giovanni Pernice's latest milestone after recent heartache

The EastEnders actress, 27, who has recently split with her long-term boyfriend Sam Arnold, was captured in a photo shared by the MailOnline, posing beside her former partner, his sister Angela and Strictly professional and judge Anton Du Beke at Angela's dance studio in Sicily, Italy.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis pens heartwarming message to Giovanni Pernice

According to the publication, Giovanni was reportedly filming a new BBC1 travel show with Anton, 56, when Rose turned up to surprise the pair.

READ: Rose Ayling-Ellis looks 'besotted' in new photos as Giovanni Pernice prepares for Strictly

SEE: Giovanni Pernice's deep connection and protectiveness over Rose Ayling-Ellis explained

The fun snap came just as Rose shared a cryptic message alongside a selection of photos from a fun night with her friends with cocktails in hand.

Rose reunited with friends

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Finally reunited. Forever grateful for good friends and good times."

One of Rose's friends, featured in the snaps, reunited with the Strictly Come Dancing winner after being away in Australia for three years. Rose shared their tearful reunion on her Instagram Stories and she couldn't have looked happier to be back with her friend.

Friends and fans flocked to comment on the joyful montage. One wrote: "The best night," alongside a red love heart. A second added: "A messy night…) Can’t wait for next time already xx."

The pair won the competition last year

Another follower penned: "Enjoy your reunion Rose good friends are hard to find, you look gorgeous btw." Another added: "Friends are the family we choose," alongside a love heart emoji.

The reunion comes after reports of Rose's breakup, and although the star has yet to speak out publicly about the news, it has been reported that the couple grew apart in recent times. Throughout their seven years together, Rose and Sam generally preferred to keep their relationship on the down low.

Previously speaking to The Express, the Frankie actress, gave a rare insight into her relationship with Sam and their shared interests. "I watch [TV] with my boyfriend a lot," she said, adding: "We have similar tastes in shows, but I also like watching alone so there are no disruptions".

The former EastEnders actress appears to still be residing at the home which she once shared with Sam.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.