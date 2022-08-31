Rose Ayling-Ellis supported by friends and fans as she sets record straight – 'The only way is up!' The actress spoke at the Edinburgh TV Festival over the weekend

Rose Ayling-Ellis gave a powerful speech during the Alternative MacTaggart lecture at the Edinburgh TV Festival this past weekend, where the actress opened up about the challenges those who cannot hear face daily.

In a new Instagram post, shared on Tuesday, the current Strictly Come Dancing winner shared the full video of her powerful speech and revealed it was the "hardest thing I ever done".

"The video of my full speech is now up. The link is in my bio," she began to write alongside a picture of her up on stage at the festival.

"What you seen so far is only a glimpse of whole speech. It took me three months to write this. To finally stand there and say these words was the hardest thing I ever done.

Rose shared a picture of herself at the festival

"It felt vulnerable and uncomfortable. But I wanted to be honest and real. I am so grateful for everything that have happened to me and so so so lucky to be where I am. What lots people don't realise, I have been in the industry for 10 years so I would be lying to say that it is perfect."

Ending her statement, she added: "All I wanted is to keep the conversation going, to bring everyone together to create beautiful story that is not yet shown on our telly. The only way is up!"

Rose revealed the speech was the hardest thing she has ever done

Friends and fans rushed to show their support, with one writing: "Brave - so very brave and beautiful inside and out, you use your position with absolute Grace and Integrity. It radiates. Huge respect and gratitude to and for you Rose."

Another added: "I've just watched your speech Rose and what a powerful and inspirational speech it was. You are so brave and so selfless to put yourself out there and speak the truth. You have helped so many feel heard who haven’t felt like they’ve had a voice. I hope you realise what a role model you are."

A third remarked: "Rose you came across amazingly in that, so thought provoking and inspiring. You're doing such amazing work and opening up huge conversations for such positive change, well done x."