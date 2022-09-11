Tom Brady clarifies career and retirement rumors in surprising announcement The star made it very clear

Ever since retiring, and promptly and infamously unretiring, Tom Brady's football career has been scrutinized more than ever.

Fans and avid football watchers have been itching to know what's really going on with the star's career, not only since his unretirement, but also since shockingly moving from his beloved New England Patriots family to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now, as a recent absence from practice sparks more questions about the future of his career, and rumors of a "rough patch" and "tension" with Gisele Bündchen swirl, the athlete is making his position in football clear as ever.

Tom took to Instagram to clarify whether he would be returning for yet another football season as the Buccaneers' quarterback, maintaining that nothing was holding him back.

Acknowledging fans' questioning over his latest absence, he said: "It's been a unique offseason, and lately, I've been seeing the same question on social media," adding screenshots of comments such as: "Why didn't Tom Brady just retire?" and: "Why'd you come back?"

He explained: "I can give you a long speech, but the answer is actually pretty simple."

Tom shows no signs of stopping

Sharing a video montage of him playing for both the Patriots and his current team, he stated: "We've got a hell of a team."

Though he is 45, and way past the typical prime playing age for a football player, he said: "I'm still feeling pretty good, and an arm is a terrible thing to waste."

Tom's success in football at his age is unprecedented

He concluded his announcement with: "I've been reminded for almost a decade now, you're headed for extinction. And maybe so, but not today."

Though the rumor mill has credited his unretirement as the reason behind tension with his wife Gisele, fans on the other hand couldn't hold back their excitement about his participation in the 2022 season, writing: "Let's get it!!" and: "Go get 'em Tom," as well as: "LET'S GO GOAT."

