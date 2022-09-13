Christie Brinkley's model daughter Sailor dazzles in micro denim dress The 24-year-old takes after her mom

Christie Brinkley's mini-me daughter Sailor Cook posed up a storm as she modelled a new addition to her stylish wardrobe.

Proving she's just like her mom, the 24-year-old took to social media to showcase her 90s-inspired outfit featuring a strapless bandeau denim dress.

Taking to Instagram, the platinum-blonde beauty shared a carousel of snaps alongside the caption "You can sit with us". In one photo, Sailor could be seen wearing a mid-blue denim dress complete with a frayed hemline.

She teamed her fashion-forward get-up with a tangerine leather handbag, a selection of silver rings and a pearlescent manicure.

Sailor rocked a micro denim dress

The aspiring model finished off her look with a slick of cranberry lipstick and a retro hairstyle which did well to highlight her natural waves.

In other photos, the natural beauty shared a glimpse of her fun-filled summer alongside her closest female pals. From coffee outings to glamorous dinners, it seems like Sailor made the most of her time off.

Sailor's fans were quick to heap praise on the star, with one writing: "Looking beautiful as always Sailor," whilst a second penned: "I love your bangs!"

The rising star looked flawless

"The caption is so beautiful," wrote her mom Christie, and a fourth remarked: "Those eyes though, Sailor. Adorableness."

Sailor's latest social media post comes after she unveiled her striking hair transformation on social media. Taking to Instagram Stories, the model showcased her new look featuring choppy layers and curtain bangs.

Sailor pouted for the camera and shook her tresses before saying "What the [expletive]" as she unveiled her bold new look.

The 24-year-old is following in her mother's footsteps and forging her way through the modeling world. Speaking to PEOPLE in 2017, Sailor candidly opened up about her challenging journey thus far.

Sailor celebrated her birthday in July

"I grew up looking at these photos of my mom, never thinking that I would ever be able to do that.

"To be compared to my mother who has this extremely successful career under her belt when I'm just getting started? And to have people say I'm never going to have what she has or be what she is. I'm not trying to be her. But I'm fine. I don't get hurt by this stuff," she said.

Mom Christie welcomed Sailor in 1998 with her ex-husband Peter Cook. She is also a mom to daughter Alexa Rae Joel, whom she shares with ex-husband Billy Joel, and son Jack Brinkley-Cook with ex-husband Richard Taubman.

