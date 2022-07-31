Christie Brinkley poses in eye-catching outfit as she reveals unexpected outcome of her car incident A weekend full of surprises!

Christie Brinkley reunited with her beloved vintage truck over the weekend, taking plenty of stunning photos striking up a pose in a flowy pink dress to celebrate, but it appears it wasn't meant to be!

The model received an epic surprise when her pick-up truck was finally discovered after being lost for two years, only to have it break down in the middle of the road at night, leaving her in need of unexpected rescue.

Taking to Instagram, Christie documented the accidental journey, and praised the knight in shining armor of the car debacle.

Her weekend started off on a positive note, posting a photo of herself atop the red retro car and writing: "My old truck went in to get restored and then went missing for two years. Long story but I was happy to get it back!"

So "thrilled" was the star, that naturally she immediately decided to take it out for a spin, and documented the sights around the Hamptons, where she lives for the better part of the year, specifically in Bridgehampton.

She went all round the island, to the very last tip that is Montauk, and shared the stunning sunset and nautical vibes of the town as her son, Jack Brinkley Cook, drove her around.

Christie documented the beginning and end of her eventful day

Her lengthy Hamptons tour might have cost her, though, as towards the end, she foreshadowed her looming car problems when she said: "Breaking down for the 20th time! But he kept getting [out] to start it again," referring to her son.

After a few more stops, just when they were headed back home, the car finally, and unfortunately, gave out.

The star at least had her son as the perfect sidekick through all their car issues

She took to Instagram Stories once more, giving a sweet shout-out to the police officer who came to her rescue to tow her truck, and it just so happened he owned the very same car, turning out to be perfect help.

The mom-of-three documented the beginning and end of her adventurous day with a stunning photo of her alongside her beautiful, though unfortunately faulty, car, and she appears striking up a pose donning a billowing pink dress.

