Sailor Brinkely gets fans talking as she introduces 'handsome boy' The most handsome!

Christie Brinkley's daughter Sailor left fans talking on Saturday when she shared a series of pictures of herself in a gorgeous summer floral dress - and introduced her "handsome boy".

"Swipe right for a handsome boy," she captioned the Instagram post, revealing a picture of a poodle mix pet dog.

"He is indeed very handsome, and also looks very polite," commented one fan as another added: "He is the most handsome boy!"

Others however were obsessed with Sailor's look, as she posed for a series of snaps in a gorgeous floral maxi dress.

The pink number featured a floaty chiffon skirt and silk bodice with lace detailing around the neckline.

The 24-year-old model often treats her Instagram followers to snaps of her looks, and recently rocked an elegant triangle bikini, showing she had mastered a series of model-inspired poses as she languidly reclined against a tree.

Sailor introduced her furry friend

Sailor styled her blonde locks into natural beachy waves and kept her makeup low-key for the ultimate beach look.

The Sports Illustrated model's sultry swimwear snaps come after she escaped to the island of Ischia in honor of her birthday. Channeling her famous model mother, Sailor posed up a storm in an array of gorgeous oufits and in one photo donned a stylish polka dot bikini as she elegantly climbed onto her sun lounger.

Joined by her pals, the budding model moreover shared a glimpse of her lavish meals including snaps of fresh lobster and some pesto-drenched orecchiette.

The model wowed fans in her silky maxi

Clearly enamored by the Italian food, Sailor captioned her post: "Più pasta per favorite!", which translates to 'more pasta please'.

Christie also celebrated the special day by sharing a slew of throwback photos on her social feed, many of them comprising adorable baby pictures.

"Happy Birthday Sailor. Strong, kind, compassionate, smart, fun, kind, creative. May you sail every harbor with joy as your cargo and big dreams as your fuel. I love you," she sweetly penned.