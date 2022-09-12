Christie Brinkley shares ultra-rare photo of only son Jack The American beauty is a mother-of-three

Christie Brinkley took to social media on Monday to share a rare photo of her son Jack after they stepped out to watch the men's final at the US Open.

Taking to Instagram, the 68-year-old posted a heartwarming photo of the mother-son duo posing at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York.

Beaming from ear to ear, Christie and Jack appeared in high spirits as they soaked up some tennis action.

Dressed up to the nines, Christie opted to wear a chic white polka dot dress which she paired with a striking mulberry-hued suede jacket. The mum-of-three accentuated her waist with a brown leather belt for the most flattering look.

The duo spent some quality time together

Jack, meanwhile, looked particularly dapper in his smart navy chinos and matching suit jacket. Mastering the smart-casual aesthetic, the 27-year-old teamed his dark ensemble with a crisp white T-shirt.

Christie captioned her post: "My son @jackbrinkleycook and I go every year to the mens #finals @usopen and every year we say "this was the best one!" Tennis has two new stars and we had a [ball] watching them!!"

The former model's fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "What a beautiful tradition!!," whilst a second remarked: "This is awesome…You have such a handsome son & I love your white & black polka dot dress with hot pink ( fuchsia) jacket, You look gorgeous Christie."

Christie is a mom-of-three

"He's going to be a big movie star one day," wrote a third, and a fourth penned: "Gorgeous and proud momma."

Christie shares her son with her third husband, real estate developer Richard Taubman. The actress was first married to French artist Jean-Francois Allaux before going on to find love with Billy Joel, father of her eldest child, daughter Alexa Ray.

She was married to Richard from 1994 until 1995, shortly after Jack's arrival. In 1996 she married architect Peter Halsey Cook and they welcomed daughter Sailor Lee before their split in 2006.

