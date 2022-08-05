Christie Brinkley showcases stunning physique in black swimsuit

Christie Brinkley made her name as a glamorous swimwear model, and she still holds that mantle, and she proved that with a stunning shot on Friday.

Sharing a photo from her recent shoot with Social Life Magazine, the star relaxed on her phone by the pool in a bold black one-piece. The tiny swimsuit suited her curves, and allowed her to show off her impossibly toned legs as she laid back in her chair. Christie had a large smile on her face, while the table to her side was covered with various newspapers.

In a lengthy caption, she wrote: "It's the Weekend! I'm going to catch up on some reading! I finally got around to reading the riveting autobiography by the incredible @demimoore 'Inside Out'. It's a page turner! Once I picked it up I couldn't put it down!

"Now I'm half way thru another bestselling autobiography…this one by the gifted singer songwriter and best friend of my hero @jonimitchell @brandicarlile. After I devour the rest of this great book this week end…What should I read next?"

Her followers instantly fell in love with the photo, as one shared: "Amazingly beautiful picture from an amazingly beautiful woman have a wonderful weekend Christie."

The model looked fabulous

A second added: "You are so beautiful," while a third commented: "Styling that look beautifully as always Queen."

A fourth said: "You look absolutely amazing. Enjoy Demi's book," and a fifth enthused: "The most beautiful picture ever."

Christie has stunned with her Social Life photos and last week she mimicked a car wash scenario, looking as excited as she could while holding onto an open showerhead ready to hose down the car and beat the heat at the same time.

Christie is the queen of swimwear

Christie wore a baby blue mini dress with a feathered trim along the top that showed off her legs, topped off with white heels.

"Happy Sunday! I hope your day is sprinkled with lots of laughter," she captioned her photograph, and her fans immediately began inundating her with compliments.

"Oh Christie this is exquisite," one wrote, with another saying: "Beautiful shot of you Christie," and her daughter Alexa Ray Joel even added: "The Benz is almost as timeless & photogenic as you… but not quite!"

