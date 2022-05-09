Katy Perry left stunned by surprise from Orlando Bloom - see here How adorable!

Katy Perry received quite the surprise from her fiancé Orlando Bloom as she returned home from American Idol, and it left her stunned.

The singer took to her Instagram Stories to show off the jaw-dropping gift that he'd sent for her in honor of Mother's Day.

It was clear that she had just returned after filming, as the ties from her champagne-colored mini-dress were visible as she walked, and her astonishment was palpable.

WATCH: Katy Perry's Mother's Day surprise from Orlando Bloom

"Oh my fricking god," she exclaimed as she walked up to the dinner table, revealing a giant heart of flowers sitting on the table.

"Orlando Jonathan Blanchard Copeland Bloom," she said, panning out to show off the massive present, clearly amazed and touched by the gesture.

That wasn't the only way he showed his appreciation, however, as the Lord of the Rings star also shared a post on social media honoring her as well.

He posted a throwback clip of Katy in a patterned maxi dress wearing lit angel wings and a cape, along with a light-up flower crown, as she danced to the sounds of people playing in the background.

Orlando shared a magical video of Katy as a tribute

"Magical mamma," he captioned his post, to which the Unconditionally singer simply responded with a "lol," while a fan wrote: "Literally an angel."

Another simply said: "Beautiful," while a third called her: "The best mamma," and a fourth added: "I love it. Very beautiful!!!"

The two stars are parents to the adorable 18-month-old Daisy Dove Bloom, and while rumors have been swirling around concerning a second one on the way, Katy put them to rest.

The American Idol judge opened up to E! News recently when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.

The singer says they're not quite ready for another child yet

"I'm in Vegas," she said. "And I can't do that show with anything in my belly. Especially a human."

Her little girl is also keeping her on her toes, as she revealed: "She's running, she says 'I love you,' she colors [and] she's got pigtails."

