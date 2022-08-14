Miranda Kerr is a glowing beauty in latest sun-soaked selfie

Miranda Kerr knows just how to take advantage of the last bits of summer weather, plus turn up the heat even more while she's at it!

MORE: All we know about Katy Perry's relationship with Miranda Kerr and her son with Orlando Bloom

The star absolutely stunned fans with her latest photo, where she showed off her flawless skin and impeccable sun-kissed glow, proving just how good the effects of her popular skincare brand, Kora, really are.

However, it's her chic swimsuit that really steals the show in the sun-soaked selfie she posted to Instagram.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Miranda and Katy Perry spend the day together

MORE: Miranda Kerr's son Myles treated to show-stopping first birthday cake

The photo sees the model looking straight at the camera through adorable rose-tinted and heart-shaped sunglasses, which perfectly match the color of her subtle lipstick.

She is the picture of summer donning a blue gingham bikini with a plunging, sweetheart neckline, which is just barely covered by a black crochet beach cover-up with a scalloped hem.

Miranda finished off the look by pairing it with a gorgeous charmed pendant by celebrity favorite jewelry line Foundrae, but the sweetest accessory is her nod to husband Evan Spiegel with a gold necklace featuring his name written out in cursive. She topped off the beachy look by slicking her hair back into a sleek bun with a middle part.

The sun-soaked bikini selfie

The former Victoria's Secret Angel captioned the selfie with: "Happy sun day sunshine," which is quite the fitting caption for the bright and airy snapshot.

MORE: Miranda Kerr shares stunning wedding photos on anniversary with Evan Spiegel

MORE: Miranda Kerr thanks fans for well-wishes as she confirms birth of second son Hart

Fans flooded the comments section with compliments and flattering emojis galore, writing: "Just gorgeous," and: "Cute glasses Miranda!!" as well as: "Stunning," plus another fan wrote: "Wow... wow... wow."

The star looked just as stunning during her recent Vogue shoot

Another added: "Always classy," alongside red heart emojis while a sixth follower said: "You look beautiful and gorgeous."

The mom-of-three has been seriously impressing fans with her fabulous looks all throughout the summer, most recently dazzling them all by gracing the cover of Vogue Australia. For the special cover, she was even joined by her own husband, as they posed in plenty more sun-filled shots and opened up about their life in Australia.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.