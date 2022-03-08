Katy Perry sparks pregnancy reports - but fans are divided The Roar star is a mom to Daisy Dove

Katy Perry has found herself back in the spotlight amid rumours that she is pregnant with her second child.

The 37-year-old star is already a mom to daughter Daisy Dove, who will celebrate her second birthday in August. But some fans are convinced she is expecting another baby with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

WATCH: Katy Perry cares for daughter Daisy Dove

The speculation started when Katy was seen placing her hand on her stomach during a recent gig in Las Vegas, with some onlookers reporting she was also rubbing her tummy.

Fans were quick to comment, with a huge number sharing their excitement at a possible pregnancy. However, not all the members of Katy's fan base were impressed. "Imagine people saying you're pregnant when you're not," one remarked.

Katy and Orlando welcomed their daughter in August 2020

A second apologised to the star for the speculation. "@katyperry if you see this, I apologize for wondering if you were pregnant. I didn't say you were, but seeing you touch your belly gave me some doubts. But the others told me that you do this all the time, so there you go, I'm sorry and I love you."

Katy and Orlando have been together since 2018 and got engaged on Valentine's Day the following year. On 5 March 2020, they revealed through the music video for Katy's single Never Worn White that they were expecting their first baby together.

The couple shared a sweet snapshot to announce her arrival

Announcing the safe arrival of their daughter – Daisy Dove Bloom – on 27 August, the couple said they were "floating with love and wonder".

Katy and Orlando prefer to keep their young daughter out of the spotlight, but last year the singer did give a small insight into their home life together. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Katy revealed that their daughter is speaking - and she's learning both English and Spanish.

Katy during her pregnancy with Daisy Dove

"She is talking," she revealed. "But she thinks everything is a cat. When a person will walk in she will say 'Hi, gato!' I don't know why she is so fascinated with cats."

Katy continued: "It's wild because people who love my music, they call themselves Katy Cats. She doesn't know anything about that, she doesn't care about any of that, but for some reason the major word in her life is ‘gato’, which is the Spanish word for cat. It feels like destiny."

