All we know about Katy Perry's relationship with Miranda Kerr and her son with Orlando Bloom Miranda hailed them a modern family!

When Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom entered their relationship in 2016, the two had to make sure to seamlessly coexist with the actor's ex, Miranda Kerr, and their son together, Flynn, who is eleven-years-old – and it appears they have done that perfectly!

The Australian model and Orlando have been co-parenting the tween since their 2013 divorce, and he later welcomed daughter Daisy Dove, who is one, with Katy.

Miranda has since gone on to marry billionaire Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel – they have two kids of their own – and as the couple grace the cover of Vogue Australia August issue, the mom-of-three is opening up about co-parenting with her ex.

"Co-parenting with Orlando and Katy is something that I feel really happy about," she boldly stated.

The couple primarily live in Los Angeles, but as they make an effort to visit Australia more frequently – Evan maintains that his kids are Australian – they are co-parenting with Katy and Orlando more than ever, and revealed that for their latest trip, Flynn stayed with them and his newest half-sister.

Detailing her thought process when she and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor made the difficult decision to go their separate ways, the wellness mogul candidly said: "From day one when Orlando and I decided to separate, I said, 'Listen, whatever we do, we have to put Flynn's needs first, not our own.'"

Both couples appear to be matches made in heaven

To this day, she affirms: "That's the way we make our decisions. Family is my number-one priority."

Luckily for the bunch, Katy is on the very same page, and has even credited Flynn for helping her prepare to become a first time mother herself.

Miranda and Evan were as candid as it gets during their interview

When stopping by the Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019, the Firework hitmaker joked about how much her routine had changed since being a stepmom to the tween, confessing having him in his life made her a more punctual person.

She has opened up about being close to his mom as well, and the two even put any rumors about ill-will to rest by doing an Instagram Live together where they discussed their respective careers.

