Orlando Bloom says ex Miranda Kerr and Katy Perry are 'the cutest' in adorable video The actor has a great relationship with his ex-wife

Orlando Bloom and his fiancée Katy Perry have the best relationship with the actor's ex-wife Miranda Kerr, and that was clear to see on Wednesday as the singer shared the cutest video of them together.

MORE: Celebrities sunning themselves in Italy: Julianne Hough, Amy Robach, Katy Perry, more

Taking to Instagram, Katy posted a video of her and Miranda promoting the former Victoria's Secret model's Kora Organics products.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr spend the day together at new launch

"Spent me #welnesswednesday with my gal @mirandakerr and @koraorganics for the very fresh & soothing #mintymineralhydrationmist launch! First time I did yoga since being preggers... let's just say I enjoyed shavasana okkkk #amianinfluencernowornah," the singer captioned the cute post which also featured several photos and more videos from the launch, which took place in Los Angeles.

MORE: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom transformed two family homes for baby Daisy – photos

RELATED: Katy Perry spends quality time with Orlando Bloom's son Flynn in very rare photo

A very proud Orlando Bloom was quick to comment, writing: "You two are the cutest. I mist all the fun."

The father-of-two's comment became an instant hit, with nearly 5,000 followers liking it and dozens praising him for his remark – while others clearly enjoyed his hilarious 'mist' pun.

Miranda and Orlando were married for three years

"YOU are the cutest," wrote one, whilst another added: "This is family goals for sure."

"Hahah, you're so punny!" remarked a third. Thankfully, for those you struggled to understand his joke, one explained: "It's a dad joke, they were misting themselves with the product so instead of he missed the fun, he 'mist' the fun."

Orlando and Miranda were married in 2010 but parted ways in 2013. During their time together, the couple became parents to a son, named Flynn, who is now ten years old.

Flynn has a great relationship with Orlando's fiancée Katy and his stepsister Daisy, and last month they even went on holiday together to Italy, Venice.

The family stayed at the Aman Hotel – which costs around £4,300 a night. Katy, Orlando and their children rented the hotel's "Coccina's Apartment" which is located on the fourth floor of the Palazzo and is accessed by a private elevator.