Rose Ayling-Ellis shows off incredible physique in sizzling red bikini

Rose Ayling-Ellis looked incredible on Thursday as she showcased the most fabulous red bikini!

Taking to her Instagram feed, the EastEnders star, 27, shared an impressive clip of her deep-sea diving whilst enjoying an idyllic holiday in the Maldives with her friends. She also added a photo of herself mid-swim as she headed toward a school of fish.

Captioning the clip, the actress penned: "Feeling very lucky and privileged to be on this planet to see magnificent sea-life. P.s we admit, we were a bit scared of them

In the post, Rose matched the fiery swimwear set with a pair of bright blue flippers, and fans couldn't get enough of the update.

Rose is making the most of her trip

One commented: "Magical. Enjoy every moment. What wonderful memories you will have."

A second added: "h my goodness, looks like heaven! You look like a real-life mermaid absolutely beautiful in every way," alongside three red love heart emojis.

A third wrote: "Wonderful experience and footage, incredible memories thanks for sharing x."

The star has been soaking up the rays

The star is currently staying in the Hard Rock Hotel in the Maldives with a friend, just a few weeks after splitting from her long-term partner of nearly ten years, Sam Arnold.

Since the split, Rose has been seen surrounding herself with friends on social media.

Ahead of her dreamy getaway she was captured enjoying a cocktail-fuelled night out as she reunited with one of her friends whom she hadn't seen in two years after she went to live in Australia.

Rose has been surrounding herself with friends

Captioning a string of images from the fun outing the star penned: "Finally reunited. Forever grateful for good friends and good times."

In the photos, Rose looked like she had a ball as she posed in multiple shots in front of a tropical background.

