Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis wows in string bikini during 'dream' getaway

Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis rocked a flattering black bikini as she soaked up the sun during her Maldives getaway.

MORE: Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis celebrates Giovanni Pernice's latest milestone after recent heartache

Taking to Instagram, the EastEnders actress shared a carousel of snaps from her lavish holiday. In one photo, the 27-year-old looked simply stunning as she relaxed on the shoreline wearing a chic black bikini.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis unveils first Barbie doll with hearing aids

Rose moreover shared a mesmerising photograph of herself wading through the ocean at dusk. In the background, the setting sun appeared to melt into the deep blue night sky.

SEE: Giovanni Pernice's deep connection and protectiveness over Rose Ayling-Ellis explained

SEE: Rose Ayling-Ellis unveils stunning look as Giovanni Pernice prepares to meet new Strictly partner

The star is currently staying in the Hard Rock Hotel in the Maldives with a friend just a few weeks after splitting from her long-term partner. The actress, who split with her boyfriend Sam Arnold after nearly ten years together in late August, called her friend Tobi the "best company" during their stay.

Rose showcased her incredible figure

Gushing over her luxury trip, Rose captioned her photos: "This place is just insane. It is my first proper holiday in three years. Those who know me, know how much I love to travel so this is a dream."

Her fans flocked to the comment section to heap praise on the star, with one writing: "Rose you look absolutely stunning have fab time," whilst a second penned: "Stunning, and the last picture WOW."

The actress shared snippets from her time away

"Looks idyllic. You look positively glowing and as beautiful as ever," wrote a third, and a fourth added: "What a stunning holiday location! You look so relaxed and happy!"

Rose's Maldives trip comes after the former Strictly champ jetted off to Italy to meet Giovanni Pernice and his family. According to the MailOnline, Giovanni was reportedly filming a new BBC1 travel show with Anton Du Beke, 56, when Rose turned up to surprise the pair.

Rose was joined by a friend

Since departing EastEnders, Rose has confirmed that she will be fronting a hard-hitting new documentary titled Signs For Change, all about the daily challenges, discrimination and barriers faced by deaf individuals.

According to the BBC, the documentary will allow Rose to explore positive movement for societal change and inclusion for deaf individuals by meeting trailblazers in the deaf community and emphasising the societal changes that can make a tremendous impact on people's lives.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.