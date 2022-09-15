Rose Ayling-Ellis shares 'awkward' couple moment on trip following split The former Strictly champion is enjoying her time in the Maldives...

Rose Ayling-Ellis has shared an "awkward" moment from her recent trip to the Maldives – but we love how she's taking it in her stride!

The actress, who won the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing alongside Giovanni Pernice, is currently abroad with her close friend but other holiday makers had mistaken them for a couple.

The EastEnders star posted a photo on her Instagram Stories showing the two friends posing in the ocean as Rose blew a kiss to her friend, Tobi, and she quipped in the caption: "The awkward moment when [a] stranger thinks you're a couple so you play along with it," followed by a laughing-face emoji.

Rose's witty post on social media comes soon after she arrived in the gorgeous tropical location with Tobi, who she described as the "best company" during their stay.

Rose Ayling-Ellis shared this photo from her trip to the Maldives

The pair have been lucky enough to stay in a villa in the ocean, which leads directly to exclusive steps into the water in case guests want to go for a swim at the Hard Rock Hotel Maldives.

The star's trip also comes shortly after Rose split from her boyfriend Sam Arnold after nearly ten years together. Although the actress has yet to speak out publicly on the news, it's been reported that the couple grew apart in recent times. Throughout their seven years together, Rose and Sam generally preferred to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

Rose has been sharing gorgeous snaps from her time away

Meanwhile, Rose's work life has been equally busy. In August, she announced she was leaving her role as Frankie in EastEnders behind to pursue other projects.

The TV star explained in a statement at the time: "It's been incredibly special to be EastEnders' first regular deaf actor. I have loved my time on the show and Frankie has been such an awesome character to play, however now feels like the right time for me to move on and I am excited and ready for new challenges."

