Rose Ayling- Ellis breaks silence following breakup reports

Rose Ayling Ellis has jetted off on holiday amid reports that her and her boyfriend of seven years, Sam Arnold, have "grown apart".

Taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old actress shared a hilarious video as she turned down her cochlear implant whilst sitting on an aeroplane ahead of her flight. In the clip, the star looks ultra-styling rocking a white denim jacket and gold hoop earrings.

Captioning the video she wrote: "Baby crying on the plane…#deafgain." The exciting trip away came after reports in The Sun that she and her boyfriend of seven years Sam Arnold, have drifted apart due to Rose's busy work schedule.

Rose has kept her relationship with Sam out of the spotlight but, from time to time, has shared little updates with him for fans on social media.

The pair stepped out with Giovanni last year

Last year, Sam was pictured with Rose and her Strictly Come Dancing partner Giovanni Pernice during a fun dinner date in celebration of the actress' 27th birthday.

In a photo shared by Giovanni, the trio were beaming before tucking into an amazing spread of sweet treats. "Still smiling and thinking about this little plate of dessert," remarked Giovanni.

Sam was in the audience when Rose and Giovanni lifted the glitterball as winners of the show.

The pair enjoyed a trip to Peru in 2019

According to the Express, the star opened up about her relationship in May this year. Talking about watching EastEnders with Sam at home, she said: "I watch with my boyfriend a lot.

"We have similar tastes in shows, but I also like watching alone so there are no disruptions".

The pair also enjoyed a trip to Peru together in 2019 and Sam was heavily featured in photos as Rose documented the exciting holiday.

The pair live together

Captioning one photo of their time away, Rose penned: "The desert of Huacachina, #peru," alongside a green and yellow love heart.

One fan commented: " I am so glad to see you both [reunite] and in PERU! An unbelievably beautiful country." A second wrote: "Amazing!"

