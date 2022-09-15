Phillip Schofield makes surprising confession about Holly Willoughby's daughter Belle

Holly Willoughby has opened up about her daughter Belle and gave her fans a sweet insight into some of her favourite things – and we love it! Holly and Phillip Schofield were discussing the film Paddington 2, which will be shown over the weekend in honour of the Queen in a sweet nod to Her Majesty’s Jubilee sketch.

While discussing the film, with Holly saying: “Everyone loves Paddington, you can’t not love Paddington,” Phillip cheekily revealed that his co-star’s daughter Belle was less keen on the bear, with Holly smiling, saying: “She prefers Winnie the Pooh. Everyone loves Paddington, except for Belle!”

The proud mum previously shared a card from Belle to the Queen where she reiterated her love of Winnie the Pooh. It read: "I love Winnie the Pooh. I know you prefer Paddington but I think we can still be friends." How sweet!

Holly’s three children, Harry, Chester and Belle, left a lovely tribute to the late monarch as the family visited Buckingham Palace to pay their respects. The trio added to the tributes and left "beautiful words,” with one photo showing her daughter, dressed in a colourful checked coat, leaning down to lay a handwritten card on top of a beautiful bouquet of white flowers.

Holly's children went to Buckingham Palace

Next to the emotional photos, she wrote: "Time to reflect and pay our respects… the children wrote the most beautiful words…"

The TV personality paid her own tribute to the Queen following her death on Thursday. A photo showing Her Majesty's profile over the years was accompanied by the message: "Thank you for your lifetime of service and humble commitment to duty… you really were the best of us, you never let us down…"

Belle sent the Queen a lovely card

The Queen’s funeral will be held on Monday at Westminster Abbey, after she "died peacefully at Balmoral" on 8 September. The royal family including King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince William, Prince Edward, the Countess of Wessex and Prince Harry are expected to be in attendance.

