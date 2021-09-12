Emma Raducanu reveals what she'll do with letter from the Queen The US Open winner is so humble

Tennis champion Emma Raducanu has received multiple congratulations from members of the royal family following her straight-sets win at the US Open on Saturday evening.

Speaking to the BBC about how much the Queen's message meant in particular, Emma shared what her plans were for the special message.

The 18-year-old humbly said: "It meant everything to get a written message from Her Majesty. I mean, she's such a great inspiration and role model for the whole country so to have a note from her, I was extremely honoured and very, very grateful for that… I can't believe it, I'm maybe going to frame that letter or something."

The sports star then shared that she would be celebrating with chocolate frozen yoghurt topped with brownies, laughing: "It's chocolate with more chocolate and some chocolate brownies, I'm one of those!"

The Queen's personalised message of support read: "I send my congratulations to you on your success in winning the United States Open Tennis Championships.

Emma shared her plans for the Queen's letter

"It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age and is testament to your hard work and dedication. I have no doubt your outstanding performance, and that of your opponent Leylah Fernandez, will inspire the next generation of tennis players."

The new British number one was also sent kind messages from the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Beatrice, who both shared their best wishes via Twitter.

Kate wrote: "Huge congratulations @EmmaRaducanu on your stunning performances and historic Grand Slam victory! Incredible –we are all so proud of you."

Emma triumphed over Canada's Leylah Fernandez

She continued: "@LeylahFernandez well done on your amazing achievements at this year’s #USOpen, it’s been a pleasure to watch. C."

Beatrice meanwhile, tweeted: "Congratulations to @EmmaRaducanu that was a remarkable game of tennis and what a journey over these last three weeks. Thank you for inspiring us with your smiles and joy on the court."

Emma shared her own excitement on the social media platform the day after her stunning victory, writing above photos of her clutching her trophy: "We are taking her HOMEEE."

