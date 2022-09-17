Armie Hammer's wife, Elizabeth Chambers, shares loved-up photos with new boyfriend The couple have two children together

Elizabeth Chambers appears to have found love again after sharing adorable photos with someone special.

The snapshots of The Food Network star come amid her estranged husband, Armie Hammer's, ongoing sexual assault scandal.

Elizabeth - who shares two children with Armie - took to Instagram with a selection of polaroids of her kissing and cozying up to her boyfriend in a dreamy location.

WATCH: A new documentary looking into the allegations against Armie Hammer

She simply captioned the post: "Happy Friday," and her friends and fans rushed to congratulate her.

Jenna Dewan added a string of heart emojis and Erin Foster wrote: "You deserve it," while fans commented: "So happy for you my darling girl," and, "cuties".

She didn't divulge who the gentleman was with her, but she certainly looked to have put her husband's troubles to one side.

Elizabeth looked so happy in the photos she shared

Elizabeth, 40, filed for divorce from Hammer, 36, in July 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. They had been married for a decade.

Armie is the subject of an investigation by the LAPD who are looking into accusations of rape and physical abuse against the actor.

Armie and Elizabeth filed for divorce in 2020

He has denied the allegations and said their interactions were "completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."

Shortly after the allegations came to light in 2021, Elizabeth released a statement in which she said the "sole focus and attention" was on their children and "healing during this incredibly difficult time".

