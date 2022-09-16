Sara Haines left speechless on birthday as The View welcomes ISU marching band

The View's Sara Haines was left speechless on Friday when her co-stars celebrated her birthday with the Iowa State University marching band.

As Sara revealed she would be spending her 45th birthday weekend in New York City with her husband at a wedding, Joy Behar then revealed that they once visited the Iowa State Fair together and joked: "Let's be honest, I'm sure that you'd rather be home going to the State Fair in Iowa.. it's a lot of fun, a lot of fattening food."

Sara Haines gets major birthday surprise

She then added: "But since you can't be there, we thought we'd bring a little bit of Iowa to you."

The marching band then walked through the audience as the stage was transformed with a 'Happy Birthday Sara' banner, corn dog stands, bunting and the table was covered in fair food including glazed doughnuts covered in bacon, blue cheese nachos, burgers, and food from a local fast food chain called Taco John's.

"This is so good," said Joy as she tucked into the food, to which co-host Sunny Hostin quipped: "I have to say, this is a heart attack in the making."

Ana Navarro then revealed that Sara's home town of Newton has named 18 September Sara Haines Day. "Are you kidding me?" Sara exclaimed, "that is so cool, every year? Every year. 'We're moving home, kids!'"

Sara was over the moon

The View recently celebrated 25 years on air and it was then announced that the talk show is officially the most-watched daytime talk show.

In a sweet post of celebration and gratitude, the show's social media channel shared: "Thanks to our amazing viewers, #TheView is the most-watched daytime talk show for the second consecutive season." They said they closed out their "historic" season by "ranking #1 in households and total viewers among daytime networks and syndicated talk shows and news programs!"

The ISU made an appearance

Ana and Alyssa Farah Griffin joined the show for the 26th season, filling in the conservative spots alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Joy, Sunny, and Sara.

"I am just thrilled, honored, humbled, so many words. But it finally feels real. I've known the news for a little bit, and finally having it come out was just, it's a dream come true. So I'm just so excited," Alyssa shared after the news was announced.