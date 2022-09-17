Eva Longoria enjoys 'last days of summer' with impressive picture

Eva Longoria wowed fans on Friday when she showed off her impressive abs as she enjoyed the "last few days of summer".

Eva posted a picture for fans wearing a simple black bikini bottom and a black sleeveless tank top, and captioned the picture: "Who else is trying to soak up these last few days of summer?"

While many commented with fire and heart emojis, one pal joked that Eva was a "show-off" and others commented on how "beautiful" she looked. The actress has never been afraid to show off her body confidence with fans, and recently posted a snap from her trip to Mexico, showing her two-year-old son on top of a table dancing whilst Eva looked on with a big smile on her face.

In the second photo, Eva, who looks incredible in a high-waisted white bikini which she perfectly accessorized with big gold hoop earrings and a straw hat, can be seen joining in on the fun whilst a musician behind her is playing the drum.

"My little dancing partner," she simply captioned the post.

Eva often shares insights into her healthy lifestyle on social media, and she's also revealed a few of her fitness secrets in previous interviews.

Eva wowed fans

Speaking to People, she said she likes to mix up her exercise routine as much as she can. "I do a lot. I'm a runner, I do yoga, I do SoulCycle and I'm just constantly mixing it up," she explained.

Since having her son Santiago in 2018, however, she's turned her focus to weight-lifting. Eva has shared several videos of herself in training on Instagram, and from squat-rows to lat pull-downs and sled pushes, she can do it all.

Food-wise, Eva maintains as healthy a diet as she can. "I watch what I eat. Everybody thinks there's some kind of secret to looking good but it's not a secret. It's diet and exercise," she added.