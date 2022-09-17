Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts thanks him on anniversary as she talks 'ups and downs' of marriage The couple have been married for 27 years

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts have a wonderful marriage which they often give fans a sneak peek into in interviews and on social media and on Friday they celebrated a milestone together.

The Today show weatherman and the ABC journalist delivered emotional tributes to one another to ring in their anniversary, and Deborah revealed that while Al is the love of her life, their relationship isn't always plain sailing.

In her Instagram message, Deborah shared several photos with Al and delivered a sweet caption which read: "Friday finish. Now and again you take a deep breath…let it out…and take stock.

WATCH: Al Roker's rise to fame

"If you’re fortunate, you’re staring at a life partner who made it all so worthwhile and more. I am fortunate. And #blessed Thanks for the ups and downs, the giggles and the sighs @alroker Here’s to so many more. Happy anniversary."

Al let the photos do the talking and created a little video montage in honor of his marriage, featuring family images.

One fan wrote: "Happy Anniversary to THE best couple!!! #relationshipgoals," while another added: "Congratulations. May you be blessed with many, many, many… more."

Al also paid tribute to Deborah with a sweet message

The couple were recently reunited after spending some time apart due to work commitments.

Their romantic train vacation was cut a little short as Deborah jetted off to London after news of Queen Elizabeth II's death broke.

Al, meanwhile, maintained a relatively low-key presence on social media during the time, but came back to New York on his own to rejoin the Today team.

The couple have raised three children together

Al and Deborah have been married since 1995 and raised three children together.

Their daughter, Leila, lives in Paris, and their youngest son, Nick, has just left the family home to move to college.

Al is also dad to oldest daughter Courtney, who he shares with ex-wife Alice Bell.

