Shania Twain looks unrecognizable with big curly hair in throwback prom photo

Shania Twain has been feeling nostalgic after wrapping up her Las Vegas residency and took a trip back to the 80s on Thursday.

The country music superstar shared several photos from her younger years on Instagram, but there was one that really stood out. Shania looked unrecognizable in a picture from her high school prom that saw her rocking some seriously elevated hair.

In the image, Shania is posing against a noticeboard inside Timmins High and Vocational School in Timmins, Ontario, wearing a white strapless dress that featured a double-tiered, ruffled skirt and a corset-style top.

She paired the outfit with black tights and long, black velvet gloves and wore large drop earrings. Adding some extra flair, Shaina accessorized her voluminous curly hair, which she wore swept to one side, with a large white flower placed just above her ear.

"A trip down memory lane... the 80s to be specific! That hair!!!" she captioned the images followed by crying with laughter emojis.

There were several other photos she shared that saw her in various locations around her hometown, and her fans went wild over them.

Shania rocked some elevated hair

"LOVED big hair!" replied one. A second said: "Wouldn't be the 80s without that hair." A third added: "Fashion Queen since day one," and a fourth wrote: "Shania, an absolutely beautiful young woman, and looking gorgeous!"

Shania's trip down memory lane comes after she wrapped up her Let's Go! residency earlier this month. During her final show, she took the time to speak with the audience more than usual, and according to fans on social media, more than 7000 showed up for her last performance.

She took to the mic to deliver a poignant message to her fans in the crowd, saying: "I've finally made it, thank god. I'm very grateful to be standing here, and I'm grateful to all of you.

Shania shared some 80s throwback photos

"I want to share this moment. This song says a lot about my journey and about how it is so difficult to be taken seriously when you're young."

As fans cheered her on, she continued: "We just don't get respect. And a lot of us as girls and women don't get respect too. And all of you out there [who] support women, I see that and I love that."

