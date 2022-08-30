Shania Twain joins ITV singing show Starstruck as new judge The country superstar will replace one of the departing judges

Shania Twain will be joining the judging panel of Starstruck when the singing competition returns in 2023, ITV has confirmed.

The Canadian superstar will be joining the panel as award-winning singer and actress Sheridan Smith's replacement and will join Queen frontman Adam Lambert, comedian Jason Manford and soul singer Beverley Knight on the show which is hosted by Olly Murs.

The channel's head of entertainment, Katie Rawcliffe confirmed the exciting news, telling press: "We just heard literally last night that we have a new judge joining the panel. She is the Queen of Country Pop and one of the biggest music artists of all time - Shania Twain!"

Not to be confused with the BBC One sitcom of the same name, the talent show sees aspiring singers and superfans alike transform into some of the world's biggest music icons, much like the early noughties' Stars in Your Eyes.

Will you be watching the second season of the singing competition show?

Contestants get the unique chance to shed their normal persona and become global superstars. Four teams of three battle it out each week to win the vote of the expert judging panel and virtual audience for a coveted place in the final and to be in with the chance of winning a whopping £50,000.

As the synopsis from ITV reads: "With an expert glam team to oversee their extraordinary transformation, impressive staging and a spectacular sound and light show, our singing stars will be getting the complete 'superstar experience.'"

Meanwhile, the news comes not long after Shania shared the news that she will be wrapping up her Let's Go Vegas residency in September after a two-year stint at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

Shania's final shows of the residency are taking place between 26 August 26 and 10 September and those lucky enough to get tickets will be treated to some of her biggest hits before she makes her way to the UK to start production on Starstruck in Autumn.

