Shania Twain marks end of Las Vegas residency with major fan sing-along The Come on Over singer's run has ended

Shania Twain gave fans in Las Vegas something to be excited about with her concert residency, Let's Go!, which kicked off all the way in December of 2019.

Having weathered through several canceled dates and the global pandemic, it returned strong two years later in 2021 and continued to dominate the strip.

Now, after a dynamite run and many millions grossed, the series of shows has finally come to an end, with Saturday marking Shania's last concert.

While she kept things going with her usual set, she took the time to speak with the audience more than usual, and according to fans on social media, more than 7000 showed up for her last performance.

She took the mic to deliver a poignant message with her audience, saying: "I've finally made it, thank god. I'm very grateful to be standing here, and I'm grateful to all of you."

Shania took the opportunity to introduce a special point in her final show, to conduct a sing-along with her audience.

Shania marked the end of her Las Vegas residency

"I want to share this moment. This song says a lot about my journey and about how it is so difficult to be taken seriously when you're young."

As fans cheered her on, she continued: "We just don't get respect. And a lot of us as girls and women don't get respect too. And all of you out there [who] support women, I see that and I love that."

The You're Still the One singer then asked the male members of her audience to kick her off by helping her sing the opening lyrics to Not Just A Girl.

After a few rounds, they eventually kicked it into high gear with a full performance of the song, a special one given that inspired the name for her recently released Netflix documentary.

The singer orchestrated a big fan sing-along during her final show

The singer brought several incredible looks, routines, and guests to her Vegas shows, and through a run that spanned before and after the pandemic, gave her many fans something to cherish.

