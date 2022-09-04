Shania Twain rocks cowboy hat and thigh-high boots in in rare tribute from husband The star was a vision!

Shania Twain looked impeccable on Saturday night in a special tribute from her husband Frédéric Thiébaud.

MORE: Shania Twain joins ITV singing show Starstruck as new judge

Supporting his wife during her Las Vegas residency, the 52-year-old captured Shania singing her heart out and looking sensational as she did it. The Man! I Feel Like a Woman! singer rocked the most incredible black thigh-high boots her performance, along with a fabulous cowboy hat.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Shania Twain looked incredible in rare tribute from husband

WATCH:

The star matched the gorgeous pieces with a black long-sleeved glittery ensemble and completed her look with a lavish black guitar covered in glitter that sat on her lap as she sang to the roaring crowd.

READ: Shania Twain celebrates birthday in style ahead of emotional Las Vegas farewell

SEE: Shania Twain wows in throwback images filled with gratitude

It was clear Frédéric was very proud of his wife of 11 years as he documented a large amount of his time in the audience on his Instagram Stories.

The star looked incredible

In another clip from the dazzling evening, the star had changed outfit but kept within the stylish black hues of her previous garb.

The star's costume change consisted of an ultra-glamorous cropped gilet paired with fabulous ABBA-eqsue split-leg flared trousers, that featured a subtle criss-cross design on the outer side of each leg.

The starlet also added slick fingerless gloves to accessorize her stylish outfit. As for her hair, Shania wore her iconic brunette tresses in voluminous natural waves. She opted for fake eyelashes to complete her show-ready makeup which she contrasted with more natural nude lipstick.

Shania reshared her fabulous look

It has recently been revealed that Shania will be heading across the Atlantic to the UK in 2023 to be a judge on ITV's Starstruck.

The Canadian superstar will be joining the panel as award-winning singer and actress Sheridan Smith's replacement and will join Queen frontman Adam Lambert, comedian Jason Manford and soul singer Beverley Knight on the show which is hosted by Olly Murs.

The channel's head of entertainment, Katie Rawcliffe confirmed the exciting news, telling press: "We just heard literally last night that we have a new judge joining the panel. She is the Queen of Country Pop and one of the biggest music artists of all time - Shania Twain!"

Not to be confused with the BBC One sitcom of the same name, the talent show sees aspiring singers and superfans alike transform into some of the world's biggest music icons, much like the early noughties' Stars in Your Eyes.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.