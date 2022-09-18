Kelly Clarkson joined by children as she accepts Walk of Fame star Kelly is mom to two children

Kelly Clarkson was joined by her two children on Monday for a rare public appearance as she accepted a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The singer and talk show host is mom to daughter River Rose, eight, and son Remington Alexander, six, and the two joined her on Hollywood Boulevard for the special celebration which saw Simon Cowell present her with the award.

River wore a sweet bright red tunic with blue leggings and biker boots, while Remington wore red and green Gucci pants with a cream polo shirt.

Kelly, who had a big smile on her face, wore a classic velvet black dress with pointed black leather boots.

Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul, who along with Simon were on the American Idol judging panel when she won two decades ago, were also in attendance.

"I actually thought I was being punked on the first day," Simon said of the first day of auditions when he met Kelly in 2000.

Kelly gave her children a big hug

He continued: "Paula [was] resigned. Every singer was out of tune and it got worse, progressively. I thought, 'This is an absolute disaster, why did we come here?' And thank God, I remember the day we met you and I remember not just your voice, but your personality."

"Thanks to you, we may have another season," he said, recalling what he was thinking at the time. "Thanks to you, I'm here today. You validated what we did. If we didn't find a star, there's no point in doing these shows."

Kelly's children rarely make public appearances

An emotional Kelly added: "I feel very lucky and fortunate because I know a lot of talented people that love singing and are amazing at it and writing songs, and even talk show hosts — a lot of people could do that, and I just feel very fortunate that I get the chance.

"There are dreams you didn't know you had and they end up happening and you feel super blessed."